Spreading the message of orphan-free India

Stressing the need for measures for the welfare of orphans, District Superintendent of Women and Child Welfare Department Shilpa Hiremath said that “each one of us has to realise our social responsibilities towards orphaned children.”

Delivering a special lecture at a seminar “Orphan Free India Movement” organised at Sharnbasva University in collaboration with Inner Wheel Club-Kalaburagi Suncity here on Sunday, Ms. Hiremath underscored the need for an awareness programme to reduce the number of orphans, as they are increasing day by day.

She said that orphans are usually rescued from hospital localities, public places and even garbage bins and most of them are abandoned due to unwanted pregnancies. The situation is more precarious than compared to that of many vulnerable members, because of their limited exposure to society.

“To reduce the number of orphans and to protect them, we need to create a society in which all children are granted their basic rights without discrimination on the basis of race and creed,” she added.

A bike rally to spread the message of Orphan Fee India Movement was flagged off by Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang on Sharnbasva University campus.

Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Nisty and others were present.