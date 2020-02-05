Spreading the love for Kannada on a motorcycle

A two-wheeler painted like the Kannada flag and covered with stickers announcing the 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan drew much attention in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Bheemaraya Hugar rode his bike all the way from his hometown of Huvina Hipparagi of Basavana Bagevadi in Vijayapura district to Kalaburagi to promote the event and spread awareness about the sammelan.

The 39-year-old graduate, who works at an incense sticks manufacturing unit, loves attending Kannada literary events. After reaching the district headquarters, he visited the taluk headquarters on his motorcycle appealing to people to attend the literary event and make it a grand success. He also carried a carton full of books of “one-line quotes” written by him. He intends to sell them to the people he meets; he, however, presents the books free to students.

Mr. Hugar has written around one lakh quotes and published the first volume comprising 10,000 such quotes. He has also written a thousand Vachanas.

Recalling his ride to the 83rd sahitya sammelan in Mysuru and also the 84th event in Dharwad, Mr. Hugar said that he would continue to attend literary events every year and spread the Kannada language and culture.