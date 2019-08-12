‘Spread awareness on Debt Relief Act’

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday expressed his disappointment with the B.S. Yediyurappa government for the delay in the implementation of the Debt Relief Act.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Kumaraswamy pointed out that 10 days had already passed since the new government had taken charge, but no steps had been taken to create awareness about the Act among the public.

Awareness on the law should be spread among people in the villages through beating of the drums, he said, while adding that JD (S) workers will soon engage in creating awareness about the scheme among the people.

The Act is meant to provide a one-time waiver for all loans taken by the poor, including landless and small farmers, from moneylenders, pawn brokers, and other informal sources of credit.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP had mounted pressure on the former coalition government to implement the agricultural loan waiver announced.