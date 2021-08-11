Spouses, party workers’ in MCC ward committees?

A citizen’s group in Mysuru has questioned the rationality behind allowing the councillors to nominate members to the ward committees, arguing that this would be counter-productive since the committees are expected to monitor the functioning of the councillor at the ward level.

In a letter to MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, the Jagruta Nagarikara Vedike said it is perturbed over reports that the list of members to 10 ward committees had been reportedly prepared by the councillors and was going to be announced soon.

“We wish to register our objection to the procedureas it defeats the purpose of having the committees whose job is to make the councillors accountable. This procedure will lead to nepotism and favouritism since their spouses, relatives and political party workers were said to have been nominated as members to the committees,” claimed the Vedike, in its memorandum.

The participatory, transparent and democratic process adopted in the formation of ward committees by the city corporations in Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Davangere can be taken note of, it said.

In Mangaluru, the applicants had been asked to submit an affidavit stating that they have no criminal cases against them and are not affiliated to any political party. A selection committee has also been set up to verify and finalise the names. Also, objections have been sought from the citizens to any undesirable names. With this, a system free of nepotism and favouritism can be adopted, the Vedike maintained.