Spotted deer rescued from open well

A spotted deer which had accidentally fallen into an open well in an agricultural field at Chinchahalli village in the Hanur buffer range of M.M.Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, was rescued on Tuesday.
The local villagers heard the frantic call of the spotted deer emanating from the open well and saw it desperate to come out. The Forest Department was informed and it sought the assistance of the Fire and Emergency Service who rushed to the spot. Two personnel from Fire and Emergency Service dived into the open well where the spotted deer had secured a footing but was stranded in a corner.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Yedukondalu said the operation was dicey as deer tend to be sensitive and prone to die of shock. However, all its limbs were secured and tied and its eyes covered with a cloth so as to reduce its resistance. The animal was tied to a rope and pulled out of the well after which it was released into the jungles.
An elephant had fallen into an open well in the same forests a few weeks ago and heavy earth moving equipment were used to create a pathway for the elephant to walk out of it. Mr.Yedukondalu said there are hundreds of open wells around M.M. Hills and a drive will be launched to ensure that those close to the forests are covered with iron mesh or have a wall built around the wells to prevent such incidents.
