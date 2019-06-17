Spotted deer rescued from illegal captivity

A group of spotted deer was found in illegal captivity at a private estate near Sakleshpur prompting the Forest Department to register a case against the owner of the estate. Around 20 spotted deers were noticed in captivity at Ossoor Estate.

The staff at the estate allegedly caught the animals roaming in the area and kept them in captivity against the law.

The officers, who got the information, visited the spot and registered the case under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, on Sunday, told The Hindu: “Recently we came to know about the illegal captivity of the animals. A case has been registered against the owner of the estate. He is absconding”. The department has decided to relocate them to the forest area. “I have written to the Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) for translocation of the animals” he added.