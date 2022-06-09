  • The Package

Spotlight- Karnataka

Traditional fishermen engaged in fishing activities in the Phalguni in Mangaluru | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath
June 09, 2022 13:22 IST
Updated: June 09, 2022 13:22 IST

The Sunday Deep Dive is a weekly page that does exactly what it says it does — delves deep into a particular issue of relevance to Karnataka.

Every week is a different issue. Our reporters from across the State analyse each subject threadbare, in micro detail, while retaining the panoramic angle, as they speak to every conceivable source to bring you the latest, and the very last detail in every story.

In This Package
Karnataka
Restoration of ecosystem: Have tree planting efforts borne fruit?
Karnataka
Extreme weather events: Imprints of changes in climatic conditions
Karnataka
Most road works to miss deadline ahead of monsoon
Bengaluru
Only 50% of bus stops in Bengaluru have shelters
Bengaluru
Bengaluru’s number of vehicles doubles in a decade, but BMTC fleet size remains stagnant
Bengaluru
Need to redefine community participation
Bengaluru
Will a single agency for collection of waste in Bengaluru work?
Karnataka
For a cleaner recruitment process
Karnataka
PSI exam scam casts shadow on most govt. recruitment tests
Bengaluru
Unplugging electrical hazards: Towards better public safety in Karnataka 
Bengaluru
Bengaluru residents demand better power infrastructure
Bengaluru
April showers show chinks in road infrastructure
Bengaluru
132 water level sensors provide alerts during rains
Bengaluru
Can Bengaluru’s infrastructure withstand another monsoon?
Karnataka
Fuel price hike hits MSMEs hard
Karnataka
App-based taxi drivers, delivery executives struggle with rising fuel prices
Karnataka
Inflation woes: Households brace themselves for leaner months
Karnataka
‘BJP’s strategy will boomerang in Karnataka’
Karnataka
Unemployment and inflation have no religion: DKS
Karnataka
‘BJP will only back issues supported by court orders’
Karnataka
Karnataka’s communal cauldron keeps bubbling as elections approach
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Mangalore
Read more...