Spot registration for central govt. welfare schemes to ensure saturation coverage

December 29, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Spot registration is being conducted under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to ensure saturation coverage of various Central government’s welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a public outreach programme to ensure that no beneficiaries otherwise eligible for the welfare schemes, are left out and the yatra will cover 250 gram panchayats in Mysuru and 104 gram panchayats in Kodagu.

This was stated by Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha who claimed that over 55,000 Ayushman Bharat cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have been distributed to the eligible persons in Mysuru district so far since the yatra was launched on November 20.

Similarly, on-the-spot registrations were being conducted for other schemes as well including extension of LPG connections. Under PMSVANidhi over 31,000 street vendors have been covered while nearly 2.5 lakh farmers have benefited from PM Kisan Samman Yojana, said Mr. Simmha. Over ₹500 crore has been distributed to the farmers in Mysuru district alone ever since the scheme was launched in 2019, he said.

Those without domestic LPG connections are being registered on the spot and connections provided within two or three days besides being provided with a gas stove which is unprecedented,” Mr. Simmha added.

PM Modi has launched a slew of welfare schemes including PMSVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma, PM Ujwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojan, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Jal Jeevan Mission etc and the objective of the drive is to ensure that benefits reach every eligible person, said Mr. Simmha.

Besides there are other schemes like PM Ebus Sewa augmenting urban transportation and induction of electric vehicles while railway stations and services were being revamped with station redesign and introduction of Vande Bharat trains. The cumulative impact is the transformation and change in the lives of ordinary people on a scale which is unprecedented and awareness was being created about them Mr. Simmha added.

Under Ujwala-2 those left out under Ujwala-1 scheme are being covered by gas connections, he said adding that Ayushman Bharat cards were being issued cards on the spot after completion of registration.

Under Awas Yojana a list of eligible beneficiaries who are homeless, was being prepared and the documentation pertaining to it was being completed, according to the MP.

A drive was launched at Sharada Devi Nagar in the city enrolling beneficiaries for Ujwala scheme in which MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former mayor Shivakumar and others were present.

