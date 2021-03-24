Sports Sciences Centre in Mysuru soon

A Sport Sciences Centre will soon come up in Mysuru to help scientifically assess a sportsperson’s talent and chalk out a road map for his or her promotion.

Antony Chacko, Director of Centre for Sports Science, Bengaluru, which is situated in Kanteerava Stadium, said it will serve as a sub-centre of the Centre for Sports Science situated in Bengaluru.

The Sports Sciences Centre for Mysuru was announced in the recently presented State Budget.

Sports journalist C.K. Muralidharan said the centre will have all facilities for not only training the girls and boys selected for various sporting disciplines, but also counselling their parents and providing training even to the coaches.