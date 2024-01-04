‘Sports other than cricket are getting considerable support in the country’

January 04, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The South Zone Inter University Badminton (Women) Tournament was inaugurated at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi on Tuesday.

It is being organised in association with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Over 500 university badminton players from more than 95 universities are participating.

International badminton player G.M. Nischitha, who is an Ekalavya award winner, flagged off the tournament. She said that in the last decade, sports other than cricket have been getting considerable support in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has been possible due to the support from Central and State governments. Many youngsters are thinking about sport as a career option. A career in sports may be long, but success is of short spurs. You have to be psychologically strong enough to accept this truth,” she said.

“You should always think of representing your country. However, if you lose, you should not quit. Instead, you should train harder and try again, or inspire and coach others,” she said.

VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S., Registrar B.E. Rangaswmay, Finance Officer M.A. Sapna, Physical Education Director Puttaswami Gowda, NSS Coordinator P V Kadagadkai and others were present.

The dignitaries honoured Ms. Nischita and Arjuna award-winning para-Olympian Jerlin Anika.

The Vice-Chancellor said that sporting activities are a crucial part of a student’s growth and development. They help in the development of mental health and physical fitness of the body. Through participation in sports and games, a student gains various skills, experience and confidence that are helpful for developing his personality. They teach students ethics, values, discipline and a sense of mutual trust.

VTU has introduced Sports, Yoga and NSS as mandatory subjects like other academic subjects, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.