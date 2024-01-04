GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sports other than cricket are getting considerable support in the country’

January 04, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
International badminton player and Ekalavya award winner G.M. Nischitha addressing a gathering after inaugurating the South Zone Badminton Tournament at Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi.

International badminton player and Ekalavya award winner G.M. Nischitha addressing a gathering after inaugurating the South Zone Badminton Tournament at Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The South Zone Inter University Badminton (Women) Tournament was inaugurated at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi on Tuesday.

It is being organised in association with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Over 500 university badminton players from more than 95 universities are participating.

International badminton player G.M. Nischitha, who is an Ekalavya award winner, flagged off the tournament. She said that in the last decade, sports other than cricket have been getting considerable support in the country.

“This has been possible due to the support from Central and State governments. Many youngsters are thinking about sport as a career option. A career in sports may be long, but success is of short spurs. You have to be psychologically strong enough to accept this truth,” she said.

“You should always think of representing your country. However, if you lose, you should not quit. Instead, you should train harder and try again, or inspire and coach others,” she said.

VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S., Registrar B.E. Rangaswmay, Finance Officer M.A. Sapna, Physical Education Director Puttaswami Gowda, NSS Coordinator P V Kadagadkai and others were present.

The dignitaries honoured Ms. Nischita and Arjuna award-winning para-Olympian Jerlin Anika.

The Vice-Chancellor said that sporting activities are a crucial part of a student’s growth and development. They help in the development of mental health and physical fitness of the body. Through participation in sports and games, a student gains various skills, experience and confidence that are helpful for developing his personality. They teach students ethics, values, discipline and a sense of mutual trust.

VTU has introduced Sports, Yoga and NSS as mandatory subjects like other academic subjects, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.