Sports meet for govt. staf

December 20, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra inaugurating the sports meet for government employees in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day District-Level Sports Meet for the State government employees at Chamundi Vihar Stadium. The event gives the employees a platform for displaying their sporting talents. Athletic events like running race, shot put, javelin throw, long jump, high jump and other sporting events like tennis, badminton, swimming, and team events like kabaddi, hockey, football, basketball will be conducted. The event will also feature cultural programmes. ZP CEO Poornima, Deputy Mayor Roopa and office-bearers of the government employees’ association were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US