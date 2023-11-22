Sports helps one maintain mental, physical health, says judge after inaugurating three-day annual police meet

November 22, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sports helps in maintaining one’s physical and mental health irrespective of one’s age group, Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi has said.

Inaugurating the three-day annual Police Sports Meet organised by the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate at CAR Grounds in Hubballi on Wednesday, Ms. Shanthi said that a policeman’s work is stressful and such sports events help him destress a bit.

“To destress, engaging in regular exercise is very important. If one has to discharge duties actively, daily involvement in sports is crucial. Sports helps one inculcate discipline and patience and also to engage in constructive thinking,” she said.

Ms. Shanthi said that the best part of sports is that it helps people to accept victory and defeat with equanimity. And, more than victory, what is important is participation in an event, she added.

Welcoming the gathering, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka K. Sukumar stressed the need for police personnel to focus on their mental and physical health, along with their work. She called upon the police to actively participate in the sports events as they are aimed at boosting their morale.

Earlier, I.S. Desai, who has been a champion for the past 14 years, lit the torch. And, various contingents of police personnel presented a guard of honour to the guests.

The former MP I.G. Sanadi, Deputy Commissioners of Police Ravish C.R., Yallappa Kashappanavar and Rajiv M., Assistant Commissioners of Police Ballappa Nandagavi, Vinod Muktedar, R.K. Patil and other officials and their family members were present.