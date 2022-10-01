Sports for farmers a hit

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 01, 2022 20:05 IST

Gunny sack race in progress as part of Raitha Dasara in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram
Men and women actively took part in sporting events organised as part of Raitha Dasara at Oval Grounds here on Saturday. Gunny sack race, running race in slush, running race on one leg, running race carrying water pot on head, and other competitions, once popular in rural areas, were conducted. Speaking after inaugurating Raitha Dasara sports, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said the sports events as part of Raitha Dasara are happening not only in Mysuru city but also in all taluks.. He later inaugurated an archery competition.

