Men and women actively took part in sporting events organised as part of Raitha Dasara at Oval Grounds here on Saturday. Gunny sack race, running race in slush, running race on one leg, running race carrying water pot on head, and other competitions, once popular in rural areas, were conducted. Speaking after inaugurating Raitha Dasara sports, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said the sports events as part of Raitha Dasara are happening not only in Mysuru city but also in all taluks.. He later inaugurated an archery competition.
Sports for farmers a hit
