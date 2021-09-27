Sports facilities to get a boost

Minister for Youth Services and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda said the State government would improve sports infrastructure facilities to encourage sports talents of the State.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Monday, he said the government would upgrade sports hostels. This time India had put up a good performance at Tokyo Olympics. “We are hoping to win more medals in the next Olympics”, he said.

Further, he said sports infrastructure would be improved in Shivamogga at a cost of ₹73 crore. The government would also increase the number of sports coaches. Those who have won medals would be recruited, he said.

Interaction

Later in the day, Mr. Narayana Gowda, who also holds the Sericulture Ministry, interacted with sericulturists at Kachinakatte in Shivamogga taluk. He told the growers that the department would identify the successful growers and encourage them with prizes. He also instructed the officers to ensure the farmers were aware of the advances in sericulture and get better yield.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the demand for silk was very low. Now, it had improved. The farmers would be benefited as they were getting a good price, he added.