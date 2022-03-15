Sports event inaugurated in Yadgir

“Students, especially girls, should work to overcome difficulties to reach their goals,” Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said.

She was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a sports event organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Empowerment in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Urging girls to make use of the benefits meant for them, Dr. Ragapriya said that girls are participating in sports events such as kabbaddi, kho-kho and volleyball to prove that they are equally strong as men and in fact, are winning those games. “You should work hard, fulfil your commitment and adopt patience to make the way easy to reach your goal not only in sports but also in your personal and professional life in future, “ she said. “You should also focus on study apart from sports and take the district to the top level in the coming SSLC examinations,” she advised.

The Deputy Commissioner suggested that the Education Department officials conduct special classes exclusively for SSLC students to help them achieve good results in the exams.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Shantagowda Patil, Planning Director of Zilla Panchayat B.S. Rathod, Deputy Director of Sports and Youth Empowerment Raju Bhavihalli and others were present.