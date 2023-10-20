Sports enthusiasts in Bengaluru embrace the World Cup spirit as Australia, Pakistan face off

October 20, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Australia and Pakistan, two of the biggest names in cricket, faced off in a thrilling match on Friday, October 20, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as part of the ongoing World Cup. The stadium was a hive of activity for the highly-anticipated match.

Despite the host country India not being one of the teams that played, many cricket fans were disappointed that they could not secure tickets. Ajay and Rahul, two sports enthusiasts, said that tickets were not available offline and when they went to buy them online, the price was too high.

Near the stadium, jersey vendors were doing brisk business. According to Ibrahim, a jersey vendor, “Team India jerseys have been in high demand this year. People choose to wear the Indian shirt, regardless of which teams are competing.”

Another jersey vendor, Girish, said, “Sales have been good this time. I’m selling jerseys for Australia and India. To make sure that Pakistani jerseys were not being sold, the police conducted a series of unexpected inspections. Additionally, they warned retailers against selling black caps. We put black caps away as soon as we learned that they were forbidden.”

With thousands thronging the stadium, minor traffic snarls were reported on Cubbon Road, Infantry Road, M.G. Road, Queen’s Road, Kasturba Road and surrounding areas. Despite instructions from the traffic police about parking, many had parked their two wheelers in a haphazard manner all around the stadium.

