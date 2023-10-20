HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sports enthusiasts in Bengaluru embrace the World Cup spirit as Australia, Pakistan face off

October 20, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Vishal V P
Cricket fans during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international match between Australia and Pakistan, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023, Friday.

Cricket fans during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international match between Australia and Pakistan, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023, Friday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Australia and Pakistan, two of the biggest names in cricket, faced off in a thrilling match on Friday, October 20, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as part of the ongoing World Cup. The stadium was a hive of activity for the highly-anticipated match.

Despite the host country India not being one of the teams that played, many cricket fans were disappointed that they could not secure tickets. Ajay and Rahul, two sports enthusiasts, said that tickets were not available offline and when they went to buy them online, the price was too high.

Near the stadium, jersey vendors were doing brisk business. According to Ibrahim, a jersey vendor, “Team India jerseys have been in high demand this year. People choose to wear the Indian shirt, regardless of which teams are competing.”

Another jersey vendor, Girish, said, “Sales have been good this time. I’m selling jerseys for Australia and India. To make sure that Pakistani jerseys were not being sold, the police conducted a series of unexpected inspections. Additionally, they warned retailers against selling black caps. We put black caps away as soon as we learned that they were forbidden.”

With thousands thronging the stadium, minor traffic snarls were reported on Cubbon Road, Infantry Road, M.G. Road, Queen’s Road, Kasturba Road and surrounding areas. Despite instructions from the traffic police about parking, many had parked their two wheelers in a haphazard manner all around the stadium.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / cricket / sport / World Cup / Australia / Pakistan / traffic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.