Sports day celebrated

January 13, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Winners at the annual sports day of Lalitha High School managed by South Western Railways Women’s Organisation in Mysuru on Friday.

Winners at the annual sports day of Lalitha High School managed by South Western Railways Women’s Organisation in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lalitha High School managed by the South Western Railway Women’s Organization of the Mysuru Divisional Railway celebrated its annual sports day for 2022-23, inMysuru on Friday. Pooja Agarwal, President, of South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization, distributed medals and certificates to over 100 students who participated in individual and team events. Bhandavya, an international basketball player working with the Indian Railways at Mysuru and the current captain of the Indian Women’s Basketball team, was felicitated on this occasion.

