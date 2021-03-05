Sports can help improve one’s mental and physical strength: DC

R. Ragapriya, Deputy Commissioner, has said that sports can help improve the mental and the physical strength of police personnel. She was speaking after inaugurating the annual police sports in Yadgir on Friday.
Dr. Ragapriya, who pointed out the difficulties of men in khaki, said that people may have to work hard according to the situation.
“Hard work will always cause stress either physically or mentally. Despite all odds, the policemen are working for the people to protect them and maintain the law and order and peace in society,” the DC said.
She advised the police personnel to maintain their physical and mental strength.
Rishikesh Sonawane, Superintendent of Police, said that police personnel are meant to maintain peace in society.
“We must have to maintain a physical and a mental stability to face any difficulty,” he said.
The Yadgir police have developed a professionalism with the capability of handling difficult situations, Mr. Sonawane said.
