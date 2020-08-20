Spiritual leader criticised for violating mask rule

Raghu Achar, MLC, has raised objections to the way Vinay Guruji of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Trust conducted himself, in a private function at Shivamogga recently. Vinay Guruji, according to Mr. Achar, interacted with many people without wearing a mask. Besides that, followers of the Guruji served the leftovers from his plate,as prasadam to other participants in the function, he said.
Raghu Achar, who represents local bodies of Chitradurga district in the council, took part in the engagement of Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s son with a niece of Bhadravathi MLA B.K. Sangamesh in Shivamogga on Monday. Vinay Guruji also took part in the programme. “We are all fighting against COVID-19. Vinay Guruji took part in the programme without wearing a mask. And, his followers served the leftovers from his plate to others as prasadam. I refused to take it, while others in the function had. How can we accept the leftovers from another person as prasadam”, he wondered.
The MLC posted a statement on this on his Facebook page and also sent the same message to Guruji as well. “I respect all seers. I have nothing against any seer. But when everybody knows the infection could spread with such practices, we have to avoid them. If such practices are done without his approval, he should stop it from now onwards”, Mr. Achar told The Hindu over the phone.
The legislator said he had not received a reply from the Guruji on his message so far. “I am told that such practices are done during his visits to devotees’ place. I wish he stops the practice”, he added.
