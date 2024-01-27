GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spiritual discourse in twin cities on January 31

January 27, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Bhagvad Gita Jnanaloka Art Galary of Bramhakumaris Eshwariya Vishwavidyalay will organize spiritual discourses in Hubballi and Dharwad on January 31.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, coordinator of Bramhakumaris Eshwariya Vishwavidyalay Nirmaladevi said that that Bramhakumari B.K. Shivani Didi will deliver a spiritual talk on “Peace, Happiness and Success” on January 31 at Sannidhi Kala Kshetra on JSS Campus in Dharwad at 6.45 a.m.

On the same day, there will be a discourse on the topic “Tension free happy life” on the premises of Bramhakumaris Eshwariya Vishvavidyalay in Hubballi at 5.30 p.m., she said and added that there will be free transportation facility for the participants at 4 p.m. from the City Bus Station in Hubballi to the venue at Bhairidevarakoppa.

Those interested in participating in the Hubballi event can register through https://services.bramhakumaris.com/form/12234 or on Ph: 7975879293. For the Dharwad event, use https://service.bramhakumaris.com to register. For further details, call Ph: 9110492085 or 9480452775.

