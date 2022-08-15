Spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav pervades twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad

Despite the drizzle, many people assembled at R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad to witness the Independence Day programmes on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As the country celebrated 75 years of independence, the spirit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ pervaded the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad on Monday with the tricolour being hosted on various government office premises, schools and colleges and other venues including residential localities and commercial establishments.

As part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the tricolour was fluttering atop various offices and houses across the twin cities and on Monday many motorcyclists came out waving the flag, while four-wheelers too had the flags mounted on them.

As per the Supreme Court order, Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna hoisted the national flag at Idgah Maidan and briefed about the initiatives being taken by the municipal corporation for the development of the twin cities.

As Independence Day coincides with the birth anniversary of Sangolli Rayanna, an aide of Kittur Rani Chennamma who fought against the Brititsh, the dignitaries then paid tributes to his statue at Brindavan Circle.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar inaugurated the 75-ft-tall flag post erected on HDMC premises to mark the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, while Mayor Iresh Anchatageri hoisted the tricolour. And at the HDMC headquarters Deputy Mayor Uma Mukund hoisted the tricolour.

In the taluk-level Independence Day celebrations held at Nehru Maidan in Hubballi, tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal hoisted tricolour in the presence of Mr. Shettar and tahsildar Prakash Nashi and others.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers recalled the sacrifice of the freedom fighters and emphasised the need for making united efforts to contribute towards nation’s development and also join hands in fighting against external forces. Students of various schools presented lively cultural programmes and enthralled the audience.

Across the twin cities, after Independence Day celebrations at their respective schools, the children proceeded to the venues of taluk and district level celebrations at Nehru Maidan in Hubballi and R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad respectively.

Cultural programmes including patriotic dance and songs, speeches were presented by students in schools and colleges across the twin cities. In some schools, fancy dress competitions portraying freedom fighters were conducted.

In residential localities, after hoisting tricolour in the morning, residents organised cultural programmes in the evening. In some places competitions were also held and senior citizens and achievers were felicitated.

Most of the shops and commercial establishments had decorated their premises with tricolour, balloons and buntings. Meanwhile, the municipal administration has illuminated important junctions as part of celebrations. In some restaurants and food joints, complimentary sweet dishes were served to the customers.