Spike in liquor, beer sales boost excise revenue in April-Sept

Bengaluru

02 October 2021 21:38 IST

With a spike in the consumption of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and beer in the first half of the current financial year (2021-22), the Excise Department has recorded a 26% increase in revenue collection, of ₹2,539.40 crore, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The department’s revenue collection in the last six months of the current fiscal year was ₹12,305.03 crore. With the jump in sales, the department has recorded more than 50% of its revenue target set for the year (₹ 24,580 crore).

In the first half of the last fiscal year (2020-21) sales were hit owing to COVID-19 induced lockdowns and turnover was recorded at ₹9765.63 crore.

The figures for IML show that sales increased to 314.99 lakh carton boxes during April-September this year from 249.49 lakh carton boxes in April-September last year, according to official sources in the Excise Department.

The sale beer increased to 110.35 lakh carton boxes in April-September this year against 83.34 lakh carton boxes during the same period last year.

Though the liquor industry was against comparison of sale figures to that of last year’s since liquor shops remained closed totally in April-May last year, revenue figures indicate a steady recovery of the sector in 2021-22.

The sale of liquor is expected to increase sharply in the coming months as the State government has eased most of the restrictions imposed on bars, pubs and restaurants. The State Budget has increased the excise revenue target from ₹22,700 crore in 2020-21 to ₹24,580 crore in 2021-22.