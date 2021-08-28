Spices Park to come up in Chikkamagaluru

Bengaluru

28 August 2021 01:22 IST

It has been a long-pending demand of the Malnad region

The State government has decided to establish a Spices Park at Ambale in Chikkamagaluru district, and with this, a long-pending demand of Malnad region is set to be fulfilled.

The decision was taken during a meeting on Friday between Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje here.

Giving priority to promoting agricultural exports, Ms. Karandlaje requested Mr. Nirani to set up a Spices Park on 10 acres of government land at Ambale. Ms. Karandlaje represents Udupi–Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency. She urged Mr. Nirani to set up a special cell in the Industries Department for promotion of farm exports and the latter agreed.

Advertising

Advertising

Both the Ministers also discussed establishing food processing units and providing guidance to farmers on exporting farm products and establishing food processing units under the Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Ltd., Mr. Nirani said.

Food parks

Ms. Karandlaje also chaired a meeting with Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Sericulture Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda and Horticulture Minister Munirathna and expressed dissatisfaction with the management of food parks in the State and said local farmers had been denied opportunities for investment in food parks.

The Union government had envisaged participation of local farmers in food parks to avail of benefits. Unfortunately, food parks had not been working for the welfare of farmers. Farmers should be given space in food parks for enhancing value addition to their products, she said. On silk industry in the State, Ms. Karandlaje said efforts had to be made to compete the State’s silk products with China by improving quality of products and packaging.