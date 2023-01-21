ADVERTISEMENT

Spices Board India to hold buyer-seller meet at Madikeri on Jan. 24

January 21, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

It will provide a common platform for buyers and sellers of the spice industry to interact directly and establish effective business linkages

The Hindu Bureau

The Spices Board India will be holding a buyer-seller meet for spices at Hilldale resorts in Madikeri on January 24.

A press statement from the Assistant Director of Spices Board of India’s Divisional Office in Madikeri said the buyer-seller meet, which will be held between 10.30 a.m. and 5.00 p.m., will provide a common platform for buyers and sellers of the spice industry to interact directly and establish effective business linkages.

The Spices Board India, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, in its statement, pointed out that Karnataka holds a significant position in spice production in India by being a major producer of ginger and black pepper.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Karnataka also produces other spices such as cardamom, chillies, turmeric, garlic, coriander, nutmeg, clove, tamarind etc. During the year 2021-22, the State produced 7,09,546 metric tonnes of spices from an area of 3,75,082 hectares, the statement added.

Spices Board India, a flagship organisation for the development and worldwide promotion of Indian spices, said India’s spices exports with “a volume of 15,31,154 metric tonnes, valued at ₹30,576 crore during 2021-22, scaled the landmark level of USD 4.102 million in value realisation, besides recording a growth rate of 26.76 per cent, 38 per cent in rupee terms and 32 per cent in dollar terms, compared to 2019-20, despite the global pandemic situation”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US