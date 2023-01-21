Spices Board India to hold buyer-seller meet at Madikeri on Jan. 24

January 21, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Spices Board India will be holding a buyer-seller meet for spices at Hilldale resorts in Madikeri on January 24.

A press statement from the Assistant Director of Spices Board of India’s Divisional Office in Madikeri said the buyer-seller meet, which will be held between 10.30 a.m. and 5.00 p.m., will provide a common platform for buyers and sellers of the spice industry to interact directly and establish effective business linkages.

The Spices Board India, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, in its statement, pointed out that Karnataka holds a significant position in spice production in India by being a major producer of ginger and black pepper.

Karnataka also produces other spices such as cardamom, chillies, turmeric, garlic, coriander, nutmeg, clove, tamarind etc. During the year 2021-22, the State produced 7,09,546 metric tonnes of spices from an area of 3,75,082 hectares, the statement added.

Spices Board India, a flagship organisation for the development and worldwide promotion of Indian spices, said India’s spices exports with “a volume of 15,31,154 metric tonnes, valued at ₹30,576 crore during 2021-22, scaled the landmark level of USD 4.102 million in value realisation, besides recording a growth rate of 26.76 per cent, 38 per cent in rupee terms and 32 per cent in dollar terms, compared to 2019-20, despite the global pandemic situation”.