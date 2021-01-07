SpiceJet announces new flight service between Belagavi and Bengaluru

SpiceJet has announced new flights connecting Belagavi and Bengaluru. The new Bengaluru-Belagavi-Bengaluru flights will commence operations in a phased manner with effect from January 12.
This is part of the announcement of 21 new domestic and international flights. They include four new flights connecting Jharsuguda in Odisha and other flights connecting metro and non-metro cities.
Mumbai-Porbandar
The airline has also launched new flights on the Mumbai-Porbandar-Mumbai sectors.
Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, Shilpa Bhatia, said, “Providing air connectivity to the smaller towns and cities of India has always been a top priority for SpiceJet.”
Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents, said a release from Head, Corporate Affairs and CSR, Tushar Srivastava.
