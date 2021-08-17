Spending sleepless nights: Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra today said he had sleepless nights since he took charge of the portfolio.

Speaking at a programme, where he was felicitated by the office-bearers of Karnataka State Arecanut Cooperative Societies Federation in Shivamogga, Mr. Jnanendra said only he knew the irritation he was undergoing. “However, I am not the person to run away from the responsibilities on hand”, he said.

The Minister however clarified that his remarks should not be construed as his unwillingness to handle the portfolio.

“I made that remark in a lighter vein. All through my career, I have been a simple man. I used to get down my vehicle in the middle of the road and a have cup of tea in a roadside shop. But, now I cannot do all that as I am always surrounded by staff and securitymen. These were little things I need to adjust to”, he said.

Speaking at another programme in Shivamogga on the day, he initially referred to himself as a legislator and immediately altered his words.