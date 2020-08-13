Speedy justice assured to assault victims’ families

Women’s panel chief Prameela Naidu visits Bogur, Madanabhavi

In the wake of two incidents of rape of minor girls in Dharwad, the chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women R. Prameela Naidu visited the houses of the victims’ families on Thursday and consoled the family members.

In Bogur village, where a minor girl ended her life after allegedly being raped, Ms. Prameela Naidu spoke to the girl’s mother and father and assured them of ensuring speedy justice to them. The girl’s mother appealed to Ms. Naidu to ensure that strict punishment was given to the accused.

Ms. Naidu told presspersons that the Commission and State government would stand with the families of the girls of Bogur and Madanabhavi villages. “We are with the victim’s families and will provide them legal help. We will also take steps to boost their morale by providing them counselling”, she said.

Ms. Naidu also appealed to the victims’ families not to lose hope as the authorities would stand with them till the case met is logical end.

Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar said that the police would provide adequate security to the victims’ families. She said that while the accused in the Bogur case had been arrested, one person had been arrested in connection with the Madanabhavi incident. Steps were on to nab the others involved in the case, she said.

Ms. Naidu handed over a cheque of ₹10,000 towards emergency expenses to the parents of the Bogur girl. Former MLA Seema Masuti, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Bharati Shettar, DySP Ravi Naik and others accompanied Ms. Naidu.