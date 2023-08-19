Speeding motorcyclist hits pedestrian, both killed

August 19, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Two persons were killed in a road accident in Hubballi on Friday night.

According to the police, motorcyclist Muqtum Hussain Kurahatti, 21, hit the pedestrian Basavaraj, 45, a head load worker, who was crossing the road near Ishwar Temple to go APMC Yard at Bhairidevarakoppa.

As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist, a resident of Yeliwal village in Kundagol taluk, died on the spot. A grievously injured Basavaraj, a resident of Hangaraki village in Dharwad taluk, was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead by the doctors at KIMS Hospital. The North Traffic Police have registered a case.