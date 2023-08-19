HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speeding motorcyclist hits pedestrian, both killed

August 19, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in a road accident in Hubballi on Friday night.

According to the police, motorcyclist Muqtum Hussain Kurahatti, 21, hit the pedestrian Basavaraj, 45, a head load worker, who was crossing the road near Ishwar Temple to go APMC Yard at Bhairidevarakoppa.

As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist, a resident of Yeliwal village in Kundagol taluk, died on the spot. A grievously injured Basavaraj, a resident of Hangaraki village in Dharwad taluk, was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead by the doctors at KIMS Hospital. The North Traffic Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Karnataka / road accident / Hubli / death / crime / road safety / travel and commuting

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.