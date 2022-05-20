Speeding car kills pedestrian, injures two others

May 20, 2022 21:25 IST

A pedestrian was killed and two others injured when they were hit by a speeding car near Banashankari on Outer Ring Road on Friday morning.

Around 7.45 a.m, Suresh, 28, working in a catering business, was on the footpath with his colleague Sachin and a student Shailendra, when a speeding car lost control and came on to the footpath and hit Suresh, throwing him several feet into the air. The car further rammed into a parked car, two bikes and then into an electric pole.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suresh, Sachin and Shailendra were immediately rushed to a private hospital. Over three hours later, Suresh, who had suffered a severe head injury and internal injuries, succumbed to death. Sachin and Shailendra have suffered severe injuries and are recovering, a senior traffic police said.

The car driver Mukhesh, who caused the accident, is an assistant film director who was reportedly shooting for a film through Thursday night and was returning home on Friday morning. “The driver was tested for alcohol consumption but was negative. He was sleep deprived. Also, the road is a steep slope and the driver seems to have lost control and rammed into pedestrians,” a senior traffic official said.

Mukhesh has been arrested and booked under Section 304A of Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.