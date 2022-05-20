Karnataka

Speeding car kills pedestrian, injures two others

A pedestrian was killed and two others injured when they were hit by a speeding car near Banashankari on Outer Ring Road on Friday morning. 

Around 7.45 a.m, Suresh, 28, working in a catering business, was on the footpath with his colleague Sachin and a student Shailendra, when a speeding car lost control and came on to the footpath and hit Suresh, throwing him several feet into the air. The car further rammed into a parked car, two bikes and then into an electric pole.

Suresh, Sachin and Shailendra were immediately rushed to a private hospital. Over three hours later, Suresh, who had suffered a severe head injury and internal injuries, succumbed to death. Sachin and Shailendra have suffered severe injuries and are recovering, a senior traffic police said. 

The car driver Mukhesh, who caused the accident, is an assistant film director who was reportedly shooting for a film through Thursday night and was returning home on Friday morning. “The driver was tested for alcohol consumption but was negative. He was sleep deprived. Also, the road is a steep slope and the driver seems to have lost control and rammed into pedestrians,” a senior traffic official said.

Mukhesh has been arrested and booked under Section 304A of Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
police
crime
death
transport accident
road accident
hospital and clinic
health
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2022 9:28:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/speeding-car-kills-pedestrian-injures-two-others/article65439574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY