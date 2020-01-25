‘Speed up development works’

Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistic Department, told the district administration to complete all works under the local area development funds of legislators and parliament members within the stipulated time.

At a meeting with district-level officers here on Thursday, she said the people’s representatives recommend works considering the people’s requirements. The departments should not delay in preparing estimates and taking up the works, such as construction of anganwadi centres, roads, and community halls.

During the review, she noted that the works of 2018-19 had not begun and money was not released for those completed. “The funds will be released as and when available. The officers need not wait for the funds to give approval for the works,” she said.

Ms. Rajnessh said the Deputy Commissioner should give approval within 30 days of the proposal submitted and the tender process should begin in 40 days.

R. Girish, DC, said he would clear all files soon and if any approvals were pending, officers could contact him.