Speech and hearing awareness campaign by ISHA

The Indian Speech, Language and Hearing Association (ISHA) has launched a campaign during December to highlight issues related to communication disorder.

A release said the Speech and Hearing Awareness Annuals 2020 will be held till December 15 across the country and the theme of the celebration is “Speech Language and Hearing - Assets across Lifespan.”

There are nearly 100 million people in India with communication impairment but public awareness about communication disorders and the role of audiologists and Speech Language Pathologists in alleviating them is very low, the release added. There is an urgent need to adopt a public health approach to tackling communication disorders by focusing on prevention, screening and early intervention, it added.

“ISHA wants to create awareness regarding various aspects of speech and hearing problems by holding a series of events in association with our branches and training institutes. The programme will include many activities for public, students and professionals’’ the release added.

ISHA is a professional and scientific organisation of Audiologists and Speech Language Pathologists (ASLPs) and its members cater to the needs of those with communication disorder.

The fortnight-long campaign also entails recognising and honouring people who overcome communication impairments and have made a mark in their profession or field; conducting talks and panel discussions on various topics for both public and professionals; conducting a range of competitions for the public; and having an open house free online consultation on Thursday to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

For details regarding the campaign and daily events streamed on social media sites daily from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. till December 15, visit https://www.ishaindia.org.in/