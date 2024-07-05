Speculations rife over IAS officer’s transfer

There are speculations rife in the city that K.V. Rajendra was transferred from his post as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru on Thursday, for flagging the now raging scam of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) pertaining to irregularities in site allotment.

The irregularities relate to allotment of alternative sites by the MUDA under the 50:50 scheme to land losers but it transpired that the law was applied with retrospective effect. In addition, compensatory sites were distributed in areas with higher market and guidance value of the property than what was acquired from the land losers. One of the beneficiaries is the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and hence the issue has got political colour as well.

Sources said Mr. Rajendra wrote to the MUDA authorities for an explanation when the allegations came to his notice. But when there was no response despite multiple reminders he escalated the issue and drew the attention of the Secretary, Urban Development, who ordered a probe.

Mr. Arun Kumar, an advocate, said that the transfer can be linked to the MUDA scam which has been brought to public light. Mr. Rajendra is one of the 21 IAS officers who have been transferred and on the face of it, his transfer appears to be “routine” though it is not. He escalated the complaint against MUDA officials and flagged the irregularities which has come in handy for the opposition to embarrass the ruling Congress. Hence the transfer, said Mr. Arun Kumar.

Mr. Bhamy V.Shenoy of Mysore Grahakara Parishat said Mr. Rajendra was in Mysuru for less than two years and he was also looking into revival of Kukkarahalli lake and clearing the encroachment of Purnaiah Canal. Hence there is reason to believe that he was eased out.

Activists in Mysuru have also flayed the statements of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh on the issue for stating that ‘’there is no scam’. The two political leaders are goading the probe committee to reach such a conclusion through their statements and bury the scam, said the activists.

