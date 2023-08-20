Speculations on political defections gain momentum again in Karnataka as BJP MLA meets CM, JD(S) leader meets Dy. CM

August 20, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amid trading of barbs between the Congress and the BJP over the speculated desertions from the saffron party, the former Minister and BJP legislator S.T. Somashekar and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Ayanur Manjunath met Congress leaders, raising speculation over their political moves.

While Mr. Somashekar, who is believed to be upset in the BJP and is speculated to join the Congress, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, Mr. Manjunath, a former MP, MLA, and MLC from the BJP but currently in the JD(S), met Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Though it is speculated that Mr. Somashekar — one of the 14 legislators who deserted the Congress in 2019 — spoke about the current political climate in the State, officially it was maintained that he met the Chief Minister to discuss development works in Yeshwantpur, the Assembly constituency he represents.

Regarding the meetings with leaders of other parties, including Mr. Manjunath, the Deputy Chief Minister refused to elaborate. He, however, accused BJP leader C.T. Ravi of issuing threats against inducting his party leaders into the Congress. “What did they (BJP) do? They had fun by taking away JD(S) and Congress legislators. What threat you can issue ... others are also capable of issuing threats. Did they not trigger the fall of the coalition government?” Claiming that the Congress is not inviting anyone, he said: “We do not need anyone for the numbers we have. However, how can I stop people from coming (to the Congress) as people across the State are trying to protect the country? We don’t need any permission from anyone. Political leaders have the right to chart their own political future.”

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumraswamy said the speculation over “ghar wapsi” or return to the Congress had dominated the political narrative as the Congress wants to mask its failures, including corruption in transfer and commission business.

Regarding Mr. Manjunath, who joined the JD(S) ahead of the Assembly elections and contested on the party ticket from Shivamogga, meeting the Deputy Chief Minister, he said: “Can we stop those who want to leave? There is no party loyalty left now. Personal gain becomes important. I cannot say anything more on this.” Mr. Kumaraswamy also claimed that the Congress was trying to get in touch with legislators of Opposition parties.