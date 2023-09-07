Speculations on JD(S)-BJP alliance gain steam after HDD’s trip to Delhi

September 07, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Speculation about a possible BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections has gained steam after the return of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda from a trip to Delhi recently.

Multiple sources in JD (S) confirmed that the leaders of both parties had a round of discussions on the tie-up.

While party leaders are tight-lipped as to who the JD (S) supremo met in the BJP, party elected representatives whom Mr. Gowda and his son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy met on Wednesday have apparently indicated their support to such a move.

Preparation for LS polls

The meeting to prepare for Lok Sabha elections, the first Mr. Kumaraswamy attended after he was discharged from the hospital, also came a day after Mr. Gowda returned from Delhi. He is learnt to have had discussions with BJP leaders during his visit to the national capital.

“There was unanimity that the decision could be taken on the alliance by Mr. Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy,” a senior leader told The Hindu. The leader also confirmed that the preliminary round of meeting had taken place, and that the BJP was keen on an alliance with JD(S), especially after the saffron party was drubbed in the recent Assembly elections. The leader also said that the matter was likely to be discussed at the JD(S) steering committee before a decision was conveyed to BJP. “In all likelihood, the alliance could be announced within the next two months,” he said.

Seat-sharing talks

Among the seats that have come up for discussion for sharing between the two parties are Mandya, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Kolar, and Bengaluru Rural, party sources said.

Though there has been no final decision, the regional party is learnt to be keen on Mandya, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, and Bengaluru Rural. “Further discussions on seat sharing and finalisation could be in September and October.”

Speculation over the alliance has gathered pace after the Assembly polls in which Congress triumphed over BJP and JD(S), who got 65 and 19 seats, respectively. The saffron party is yet to appoint its leaders in both the Houses of the legislature.