Speculations galore on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway toll 

February 13, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

There are speculations galore on the toll to be paid for using the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway which is nearing completion and a toll chart is doing the rounds on social media though it is not official.

Adding to it Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said here on Monday that a one-way trip could cost upto ₹250 though the toll could be less if the return journey was on the same day.

But the fare tends to vary depending on the kind of vehicle using the highway and Mr. Simha was perhaps alluding to private cars or four-wheelers though he did not specify.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Simha said that based on the standards fixed by the NHAI on toll per km he could only conjecture a guess. But in case of elevated roads - as on certain stretches of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway - the cost is fixed a little higher and hence one could expect a one-way trip on the Expressway to cost around ₹250, said Mr. Simha adding that this is based on his ‘’limited knowledge’’ on the issue.

