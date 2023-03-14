Speculation surfaces about D.K. Suresh contesting from Ramanagara against Nikhil Kumaraswamy

March 14, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Speculations about the possibility of D.K. Suresh, MP, contesting from Ramanagara Assembly constituency resurfaced on Tuesday with his brother and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar stating that the proposal exists but it is yet to be discussed with the high command.

However, a section within the Congress also believe that it was no more than rumour as the high command is unlikely to give up its lone Lok Sabha seat from Karnataka.

If Mr. Suresh enters the Assembly poll fray, he would face former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost the parliamentary elections in Mandya in 2019. This would pave way for a fierce electoral battle in the Vokkaliga heartland.

Sources in the Congress said the party high command would take a final decision on contesting Mr. Suresh, Bengaluru Rural MP, from Ramanagara. A few days ago, Mr. Shivakumar had mooted the proposal with the high command, but the latter had not cleared the proposal yet.

“The proposal is there. But I have not yet discussed the issue with senior leaders of the party,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

With the JD(S) continuously criticising the Congress after tasting power for 14 months during 2018-19 as a coalition partner, local Congress leaders have been putting pressure on the KPCC to ensure a spirited fight against the JD(S) in Ramanagara, the KPCC president said.

The Ramanagara constituency is held by Mr. Kumaraswamy’s wife and Mr. Nikhil’s mother Anitha Kumaraswamy. Ms. Anitha announced that she would not contest election in 2023. Mr. Nikhil, who has acted in a few Kannada films, has been campaigning in the constituency since his name was announced by the JD(S) last December.

Mr. Nikhil lost against BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in the Mandya Lok Sabha election in 2019. In the 2018 Assembly election, Mr. Kumaraswamy contested from Channapatna and Ramanagara, and he won both seats. Later, he gave up the Ramanagara seat and Ms. Anitha won in the bypoll.

Responding to the rumours, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “Anyone can contest from anywhere. It’s up to the Congress to decide its party candidate in Ramanagara.”