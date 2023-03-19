Speculation rife over Siddaramaiah contesting from Varuna

March 19, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Speculations are rife in political circles in Mysuru over former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s entry into the poll fray from Varuna Assembly segment after his son and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah confirmed the Congress high command’s reluctance to field him from Kolar Assembly constituency.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Mr. Yathindra, who represents Varuna Assembly constituency, said he was not aware of the reasons behind the high command’s directions.

However, he said the party high command’s refusal to field Mr. Siddaramaiah from Kolar cannot be based on an internal survey, which had clearly indicated that the situation was favourable to the former Chief Minister. The media can find out the reasons for the same from Mr. Siddaramaiah himself, he added.

Reacting to the charges from the BJP that Mr. Siddaramaiah does not have a constituency to contest from, Mr. Yathindra said the former Chief Minister has been invited from several constituencies including Badami, which he currently represents, to contest and his chances of victory are strong everywhere.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had opted for Kolar as it was close to Bengaluru and he could easily visit the constituency.

Mr. Yathindra said there was little doubt about JD (S) and BJP joining hands against Mr. Siddaramaiah wherever he contests. In Chamundeshwari, where Mr. Siddaramaiah suffered a humiliating rout during the 2018 Assembly elections, Mr. Yathindra said G.T. Deve Gowda of the JD (S) could manage to win because the BJP fielded a weak candidate and their votes were transferred to the JD (S).

Reacting to speculations over Mr. Siddaramaiah eventually returning to the fray from Varuna Assembly segment, Mr. Yathindra said he would vacate the seat for his father and campaign for him. Mr. Yathindra also sought to make it clear that he would not contest from any other constituency if Mr. Siddaramaiah chooses to contest from Varuna as it would impact the aspirations of ticket seekers from other constituencies.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had publicly ruled out contesting the elections from Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency again.

Whenever party workers at public functions held in Mysuru over the last few months urged him to contest from Chamundeshwari segment again, Mr. Siddaramaiah had firmly rejected the suggestions.

However, when similar invitations were extended to him from the people of Varuna Assembly segment at public functions, he had said that he was sure that the voters of Varuna would have elected him had he contested the 2018 Assembly elections from Varuna.

A clearer picture about the constituency from where Mr. Siddaramaiah would contest would emerge in the coming days.