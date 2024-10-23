Speculation over Yogeshwar joining Congress: Anybody accepting party principles is welcome to join, says CM

Amid speculation over former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar joining the Congress ahead of the bypoll to Channapatna Assembly constituency, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said anybody accepting the Congress principles was welcome to join the party.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had not spoken to Mr. Yogeshwar on the matter.

Mr. Yogeshwar, who was hoping for a BJP ticket to contest the bypoll from Channapatna, resigned from the Legislative Council on Monday, sparking off speculation over the possibility of him joining the Congress and securing the party ticket.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the party would be fielding Ballari MP Tukaram’s wife from the Sandur Assembly segment. Mr Tukaram had vacated Sandur seat after his election to the Lok Sabha.

The party will shortly announce its candidates for Shiggaon and Channapatna Assembly constituencies also, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, will discuss the choice of candidate for Channapatna and take a decision, said Mr. Siddaramaiah while adding that he had informed them to identify a suitable candidate.

To another question, Mr. Siddaramaiah said former MP D.K. Suresh, who is also the brother of Mr. Shivakumar, was also in the reckoning for the party ticket from Channapatna.

Relief for rain damage

He said State government would be providing compensation for the damage caused on account of rain havoc in the State.

He said the government was monitoring the damage caused on account of natural calamities like rains and was preparing for providing compensation to the victims.

The government had received a report on the damage while spot inspection of the rain-hit areas was also under way.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was in Mysuru to launch a series of developmental works amounting to ₹501.81 crore in the Varuna Assembly constituency, which he represents.

