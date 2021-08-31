Speculation in jewellery shop heist case

Mysuru

31 August 2021 20:29 IST

The police investigation into the jewellery shop heist by an armed gang in which one person was shot dead, is making brisk progress.

While six persons were arrested on Friday, two more accused have been taken into custody since then. In all, 8 persons have been arrested in connection with the crime which was reported on August 23. A bystander outside the shop in Vidyaranyapuram died when the armed gang opened fire in panic and decamped from the place.

More than 400 policemen were deployed to track the accused who had split themselves and travelled to different States to evade arrest.

But based on definite clues the nature of which has not been described by the police, and further reinforced by the call detail records, the investigating team nabbed six persons from different parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

It is being speculated that one of the conspirators is a jeweller, and business rivalry led him to hire the accused to commit the crime.

A hunt is still on to nab another accused who is on the run. The commercial establishments in the city will also be asked to install CCTV camera with high resolution outside their respective establishments which will act as a deterrent to the potential miscreants and help in cracking such cases based on visual evidence.