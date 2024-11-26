Speculation about Congress poaching JD (S) legislators resurface

Speculation around Janata Dal (Secular) legislators jumping ship, which threatened the party’s existence after a poor performance in the 2023 Assembly elections, is resurfacing following the party’s defeat at Channapatna, its stronghold in the Vokkaliga heartland.

The concerns over possible defections had died down after the regional party joined NDA months after the drubbing it received in the Assembly elections, which saw its number drop from 37 seats in 2018 to 19 seats in 2023. After the loss at Channapatna, the number is down to 18 legislators. The victory of the alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the NDA won 12 out of 13 seats in the Old Mysuru region, had brought stability to the party cadre.

The latest round of speculation started soon after the victory at Channapatna when the Congress legislator C.P. Yogeshwar, who fought a pitched battle with the JD (S) to wrest the seat, indicated that he was ready to poach the JD (S) legislators to the Congress fold. Adding fuel to the fire, the KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also said the Congress victory in Channapatna was made possible by JD (S) and BJP workers and leaders, leading to further speculation.

Congress sources acknowledged that there had been attempts to woo JD (S) legislators in the Old Mysuru region with the active support of Mr. Shivakumar, whose popularity in the Vokkaliga community hinges on the decline of JD (S) fortunes. A close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was part of the Congress’s effort to lure JD (S) in 2016 when eight JD (S) legislators crossvoted in Rajya Sabha polls, resulting in the defeat of the JD (S) nominee, said though defections are possible, the Congress did not need it now since it received a big mandate last year. Incidentally, JD (S) was also a victim of ‘Operation Kamala’ engineered by the BJP when its legislators defected twice – in 2008 and 2019.

JD (S) dismisses claims

JD (S) sources said the party has managed to keep its core voter base in Channapatna intact despite defeat. “Statements of Congress leaders are mere rhetoric and are attempts to unsettle JD (S) workers. The Channapatna loss need not be viewed as a very big loss. We have accepted the loss and moved on. This will not affect the party at a broader level,” sources said.

The JD (S) Core Committee Chairman G.T. Deve Gowda is learnt to be unhappy at not being made the JD (S) Legislature Party leader after Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy resigned from the Assembly after his win from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. He has been making public statements, embarrassing the party. Sources said another former Minister from Mandya district is also making efforts to leave the party.

Multiple JD (S) legislators contacted by The Hindu said though a couple of leaders were interested in leaving the party to suit their local interests, the situation is not alarming.