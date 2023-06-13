Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Mysuru belt as monsoon plays truant

June 13, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The delay in onset of the South West monsoon has farmers on the tenterhooks as the rainfall in Mysuru is 33% below normal.

The cumulative rainfall in Mysuru district from June 1 – considered to mark the beginning of the monsoon season – till June 12 – is 24 mm which is 33% below normal and the scenario is the same across the region.

Chamarajanagar district has received 14 mm of rains so far which is 53% below normal and Mandya has received 17 mm of rainfall and is 49% below normal as on June 12, according to KSNDMC.

The scenario in the neighbouring district of Kodagu, which is the catchment area for the Cauvery, is worse and it has received 22 mm of rainfall as on Monday, June 12, and it is 83% below normal.

The situation is equally dismal in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru as their hinterland are the catchment for Hemavati river which is a major tributary of the Cauvery. Hassan has received 14 mm of rainfall and is 72% below normal and Chikkamagaluru has received 25 mm of rains at 69% below normal.

The three districts of Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru have been classified under the ’Large Deficit’ category as the cumulative rainfall is 60% below normal.

Fear of crop loss

The below-average rainfall till date in June in Mysuru and surrounding regions has raised alarmbells among the farmers of a possible drought-like situation and crop loss.

But sources in the Agriculture Department said that the bulk of sowing is on dry land where agricultural activities take place under rain-fed conditions.

Hence, the kind of crops sowed like millets tend to resist water stress for a prolonged period. But the crop loss threat will be real in case there was no further traction in monsoon and the dry spell continues for another few days. This will result in stunted growth of the crops with reduction in yield and have a negative bearing on farmers income, the sources added.

The Department of Agriculture has set a target of bringing 3,97,879 hectares under cropping during the current kharif season. But agriculture takes place under rain-fed conditions on 2,43,585 hectares as the vast swathe of land is not serviced by irrigation canals.

More than 20 varieties of crops have been taken up for cultivation in the district and are in various stages of growth. Hence, any further delay in rains and moisture stress during growth and crop maturity period will reduce the yield and affect the farmers.

The pre-monsoon rains was higher than normal this year and south interior Karnataka region received 119 mm of rains in the May against a normal of 87 mm. As a result, agricultural activity gained an impetus in anticipation of timely monsoon rains which has failed so far.