Spectators throng Landsdowne building

Thousands of people make a beeline for the Dasara procession route in Mysuru every year on the day of Vijayadashami and occupy almost every inch of space available to watch the marching of the elephants, tableaux and folk troupes.

Though the authorities usually take all precautions to ensure security, this time, they overlooked the need to block access to the 137-year-old Lansdowne building, a portion of which had collapsed in 2012. Some time ago, the authorities had forced the tenants to vacate the building, whose precarious condition posed a threat to life. However, hundreds were found not only atop the structure , but also on the balcony where the railing had fallen off.

Members of the Dasara Procession Committee, expressing concern, hoped the 1882-built structure withstood the weight of the people.