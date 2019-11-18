Spectator gored to death at Hori Habba

A spectator was gored to death by a bull during Hori Habba,a bull-catching event held in Chikkamagadi village in Shikaripur taluk on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok, 40, a resident of the same village. He was standing with his friends near the point where the bulls were released into the ring. The bull dashed into the group of spectators and attacked Ashok, killing him on the spot. Following the incident, the organisers cancelled the event.