Specially-abled persons take out rally; threaten to stage dharna in support of their demands

They demand reservation for them under group housing schemes of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority in future

December 03, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Specially-abled persons took out a rally in support of their demands on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in Mysuru on Sunday. December 3.

Specially-abled persons took out a rally in support of their demands on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in Mysuru on Sunday. December 3. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Specially-abled persons took out a rally in the city on Sunday, December 3, urging the authorities to meet their demands failing which they have threatened to launch an agitation.

The occasion with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and the Committee for Rights of Specially-abled Persons demanded reservation for them under group housing schemes of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in future.

They also demanded that facilities and rooms for the resolution of their grievances in the MUDA, MCC, and the new DC office be located on the ground floor. The persons with disabilities also sought ramps and other facilities at the new DC’s office so as to ease their movements when visiting these government offices.

The Mysuru City Corporation came under flak for not calling for tenders for distribution of assistive devices like tricycles for persons with disabilities. Though the MCC has decided to distribute battery-operated vehicles, the specially-abled persons have placed their demand for petrol vehicles instead.

They also accused the MCC staff of harassing specially-abled staff engaged in trade in a bid to get them evicted from their petty shops so that it could be reallotted for a price.

The delay in the distribution of sports scholarships by the MCC for persons with special abilities also came in for flak. The president of the committee M. Girish said the committee will give a deadline of 10 days for the authorities to resolve their grievances. In case of further delay persons with special abilities will launch an agitation, he added.

