Special vaccination mela today

A special COVID-19 vaccination mela will be organised across Dharwad district on Monday. All those aged above 45 and frontline warriors and other priority group members aged above 18 will be vaccinated. The target is to vaccinate 27,000 persons during the mela.

As many as 201 vaccination centres have been set up across the district, including 65 in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad.

“The only way to handle the third wave, if any, of the epidemic and to return to normality is to ensure universal vaccination,” Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said.

He appealed to people in the 18 to 45 age group not to panic as they will be vaccinated in the coming phases.

The district has 50,480 vaccine doses, including 38,020 of Covishield and 12,460 of Covaxin. He said that the demand for oxygen was coming down across the State. The government was setting up oxygen generation plants of 10 tonnes capacity in each district hospital, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner Labhoo Ram, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakanth, City Corporation Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Assistant Commissioner Gopal Krishna, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Yashwant Madinkar and other officers were present.